Peter Tallman Buys 400,000 Shares of Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG) Stock

Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KGGet Free Report) Director Peter Tallman bought 400,000 shares of Klondike Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,000.00.

CVE:KG opened at C$0.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08. Klondike Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.06 and a 52 week high of C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.45 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Klondike District gold project located in Dawson City, Yukon Territory. The company was formerly known as Arbor Resources Inc and changed its name to Klondike Gold Corp.

