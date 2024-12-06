Peter Tallman Buys 400,000 Shares of Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG) Stock

Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG – Get Free Report) Director Peter Tallman bought 400,000 shares of Klondike Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,000.00.
Klondike Gold Price Performance
CVE:KG opened at C$0.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08. Klondike Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.06 and a 52 week high of C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.45 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.85.
Klondike Gold Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Klondike Gold
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- NVIDIA’s Blackwell Chips Set for Arizona Manufacturing by TSMC?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Okta: Bullish Signals Suggest a Market Reversal Is Underway
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- BlackRock Makes Waves With $12B Private Credit Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for Klondike Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klondike Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.