Peter Nathan Buys 410,000 Shares of Australian Dairy Nutritionals Limited (ASX:AHF) Stock

Australian Dairy Nutritionals Limited (ASX:AHF – Get Free Report) insider Peter Nathan bought 410,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,860.00 ($12,167.74).

Peter Nathan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 4th, Peter Nathan bought 2,421,145 shares of Australian Dairy Nutritionals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$50,844.05 ($32,802.61).

On Monday, September 16th, Peter Nathan acquired 4,300,000 shares of Australian Dairy Nutritionals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$81,700.00 ($52,709.68).

Australian Dairy Nutritionals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Australian Dairy Nutritionals Company Profile

Australian Dairy Nutritionals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated producer of dairy products in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Dairy Farms and Nutritional Powders segments. It owns and operates dairy farms and dairy livestock for the production and sale of fresh raw milk for conversion to milk and milk products.

