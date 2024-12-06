Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.00-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.57 billion. Petco Health and Wellness also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.000-0.020 EPS.

Petco Health and Wellness Trading Up 23.3 %

Shares of WOOF stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.53.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

