Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.00-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.57 billion. Petco Health and Wellness also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.000-0.020 EPS.
Petco Health and Wellness Trading Up 23.3 %
Shares of WOOF stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.
Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
