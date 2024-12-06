PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Tabor Asset Management LP’s 5th Largest Position

Tabor Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 185.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,169 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 4.5% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 12,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 10,500,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $819,315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419,351 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,762,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,307,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767,072 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 180.7% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,946,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $287,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,160 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,511,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $493,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,925 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 9,864.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,119,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $87,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,030 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.60.

PayPal Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PYPL opened at $89.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.09. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.77 and a 12-month high of $90.27.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. PayPal’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.