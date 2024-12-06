Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,463 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Trading Down 1.1 %

Paychex stock opened at $142.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.99. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.72 and a 52 week high of $150.71.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The business services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 31.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 83.58%.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other news, CFO Robert L. Schrader sold 13,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total value of $1,852,685.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,480.70. The trade was a 42.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 14,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $2,050,260.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,197.70. The trade was a 50.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,174 shares of company stock worth $7,577,231 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Paychex from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Paychex from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Paychex from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Paychex from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.62.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

