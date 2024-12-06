Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Sells 22,436 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. trimmed its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,436 shares during the quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,465,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Freshpet in the second quarter valued at $3,964,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in Freshpet by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 84,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 52,584 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,299,000. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new position in Freshpet in the 2nd quarter worth $8,892,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FRPT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Freshpet from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Freshpet from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.80.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $154.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.47. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.66 and a 52-week high of $160.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 173.29 and a beta of 1.41.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Freshpet had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thembeka Machaba sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $384,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Scott James Morris sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.13, for a total value of $790,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 122,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,351,949.40. This trade represents a 3.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

