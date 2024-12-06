Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Makes New $1.62 Million Investment in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 26.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,658,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 90.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total value of $4,127,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,953,204. The trade was a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,402.85, for a total transaction of $7,676,395.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,228,611.80. This trade represents a 20.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,944 shares of company stock valued at $23,541,085. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,524.00 to $1,577.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,464.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TDG

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,292.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,335.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,316.22. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $958.73 and a one year high of $1,451.32.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $75.00 per share. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.