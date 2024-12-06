Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Makes New $1.62 Million Investment in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 26.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,658,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 90.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total value of $4,127,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,953,204. The trade was a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,402.85, for a total transaction of $7,676,395.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,228,611.80. This trade represents a 20.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,944 shares of company stock valued at $23,541,085. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,292.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,335.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,316.22. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $958.73 and a one year high of $1,451.32.
The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $75.00 per share. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th.
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
