Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Invests $783,000 in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,585 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in AECOM during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the second quarter worth $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in AECOM by 4,242.9% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in AECOM by 196.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of ACM opened at $114.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. AECOM has a 12 month low of $82.23 and a 12 month high of $118.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.17.

AECOM Increases Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. AECOM had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.73%.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, November 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AECOM from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AECOM from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

Insider Activity at AECOM

In related news, CFO Gaurav Kapoor sold 42,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $4,890,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,601,837.52. This trade represents a 57.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

