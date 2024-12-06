Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analyst Says

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $120.00 to $136.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 22.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PLMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Palomar from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Palomar from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Palomar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

PLMR stock traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.27. The company had a trading volume of 19,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,055. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.63. Palomar has a 1 year low of $54.50 and a 1 year high of $112.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.36.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.20. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palomar will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $668,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,388 shares in the company, valued at $42,052,650.12. This trade represents a 1.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 3,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $392,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 51,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,350,455.04. This represents a 6.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,326 shares of company stock worth $2,688,779 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Palomar by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Palomar by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Palomar by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 1.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 15.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

