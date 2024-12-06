Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $272,000 Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BG. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Bunge Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Bunge Global by 52.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Bunge Global by 185.2% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 261.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens upgraded Bunge Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Shares of Bunge Global stock opened at $86.19 on Friday. Bunge Global SA has a 12 month low of $82.18 and a 12 month high of $114.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.99.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

