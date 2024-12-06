Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $315,000 Investment in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $121.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.92. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $90.50 and a one year high of $127.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 130.38%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CPT shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

