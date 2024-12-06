Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $305,000 in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NMIH. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in NMI by 2.1% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,451,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,457,000 after purchasing an additional 51,194 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in NMI by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,942,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,009,000 after buying an additional 534,818 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in NMI by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,617,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,063,000 after buying an additional 251,664 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in NMI by 7.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,517,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,489,000 after acquiring an additional 107,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NMI by 2.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,064,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,829,000 after acquiring an additional 22,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get NMI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NMIH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on NMI from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NMI from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

NMI Stock Up 0.7 %

NMIH opened at $39.42 on Friday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.45 and its 200 day moving average is $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

NMI Profile

(Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.