Paloma Partners Management Co Has $298,000 Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,878 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Snap were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 587.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,667,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,629,000 after buying an additional 12,533,653 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 7,981,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098,847 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 62.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,211,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386,519 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Snap in the second quarter worth $22,591,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Snap by 49.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,910,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,348 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $12.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 0.97. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $17.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 18.49% and a negative return on equity of 35.60%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNAP shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Snap from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Snap from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. B. Riley increased their target price on Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.10.

Insider Activity at Snap

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 97,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $906,778.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,287,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,255,241.30. The trade was a 4.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $214,020.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 464,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,517,067.01. This represents a 3.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,406,709 shares of company stock worth $16,662,107. 22.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

