Paloma Partners Management Co Buys Shares of 2,565 Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at about $90,440,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,099,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,022,000 after buying an additional 370,181 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 230.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 477,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,819,000 after buying an additional 333,095 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,820,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 17.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,610,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,390,000 after acquiring an additional 242,608 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAH. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.58.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of CAH stock opened at $122.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.17 and a 1 year high of $126.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.28.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.56%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.5056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.30%.

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.