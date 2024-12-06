Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires New Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MATX. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Matson by 4,167,726.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 958,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $136,716,000 after purchasing an additional 958,577 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 911,827 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $119,422,000 after buying an additional 36,901 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Matson by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,716 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,437,000 after buying an additional 20,568 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 356,416 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,680,000 after acquiring an additional 122,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Matson by 126.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,117 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,448,000 after acquiring an additional 134,092 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matson

In other Matson news, SVP John Warren Sullivan sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total value of $124,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,297.50. This trade represents a 5.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 6,499 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $934,686.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,043,710.36. This represents a 3.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,145 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,455 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Matson Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $152.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.58 and a 12-month high of $169.12.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $962.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.73 million. Matson had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Matson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MATX shares. Wolfe Research lowered Matson from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

