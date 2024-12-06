PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Bought by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Security National Bank raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PACCAR from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on PACCAR from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on PACCAR from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded PACCAR to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.83.

In related news, SVP Kevin D. Baney sold 9,894 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,658.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,947. The trade was a 58.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,230 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $346,482.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,353.47. This represents a 51.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,315 shares of company stock valued at $6,358,552 in the last three months. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $117.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.63. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $90.04 and a twelve month high of $125.50. The company has a market capitalization of $61.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.41%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

