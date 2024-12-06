Oxford Nanopore Technologies’ (ONT) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONTGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ONT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 282 ($3.60) price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 235.50 ($3.00).

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Down 3.1 %

Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock traded down GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 150.20 ($1.92). The company had a trading volume of 2,039,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,648. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -751.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 143.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 126.43. Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a fifty-two week low of GBX 85 ($1.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 212.59 ($2.71).

Insider Transactions at Oxford Nanopore Technologies

In related news, insider Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera sold 1,993,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.81), for a total transaction of £2,830,870.82 ($3,612,186.83). Insiders have acquired a total of 306 shares of company stock worth $44,850 in the last 90 days. 32.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.

