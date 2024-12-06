Oxford Nanopore Technologies’ (ONT) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on ONT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 282 ($3.60) price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 235.50 ($3.00).
Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Down 3.1 %
Insider Transactions at Oxford Nanopore Technologies
In related news, insider Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera sold 1,993,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.81), for a total transaction of £2,830,870.82 ($3,612,186.83). Insiders have acquired a total of 306 shares of company stock worth $44,850 in the last 90 days. 32.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile
Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.
