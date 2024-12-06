Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Shares Up 0.1% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.32 and last traded at $64.32. Approximately 450 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.25.

Orient Overseas (International) Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.25 and its 200-day moving average is $72.73.

About Orient Overseas (International)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, and North America. The company offers supply chain management services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

