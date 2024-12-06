OrangeKloud Technology (NASDAQ:ORKT) Shares Down 0.7% – Time to Sell?

OrangeKloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.81 and last traded at $2.87. 48,115 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 974,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.
OrangeKloud Technology Trading Up 7.0 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.07.
About OrangeKloud Technology
Orangekloud Technology Inc, an investment holding company, provides enterprise application development services in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, the United States, and internationally. It offers eMOBIQ platform, a No-Code rapid mobile application development platform for SMEs and organizations to design, build, and implement enterprise-grade custom applications with no coding required.
