OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Director Sells $981,030.00 in Stock

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) Director Michael J. Mcconnell sold 53,000 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $981,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,914.99. This trade represents a 71.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

OneSpan Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OSPN opened at $18.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $702.06 million, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.77. OneSpan Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $19.08.

Institutional Trading of OneSpan

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 272 Capital LP purchased a new position in OneSpan in the third quarter worth about $1,659,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 104.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 51,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 26,254 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in OneSpan by 388.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 53,060 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in OneSpan by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 857,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,297,000 after buying an additional 14,086 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in OneSpan by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,641,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,370,000 after buying an additional 25,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on OSPN. StockNews.com raised OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Sidoti raised OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneSpan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OneSpan

About OneSpan

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

