ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) CFO Steven Vattuone Sells 7,538 Shares

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Vattuone sold 7,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $50,429.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 568,435 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,830.15. This trade represents a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steven Vattuone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Steven Vattuone sold 4,269 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $28,303.47.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Steven Vattuone sold 4,383 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $27,569.07.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Steven Vattuone sold 7,094 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $41,570.84.

On Monday, September 9th, Steven Vattuone sold 2,266 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $13,392.06.

On Thursday, September 5th, Steven Vattuone sold 2,667 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $16,428.72.

ON24 Price Performance

Shares of ONTF stock opened at $6.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.16. ON24, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.37 and a 1-year high of $8.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON24

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ON24 by 19.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 559,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 90,058 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ON24 by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 726,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after buying an additional 83,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ON24 by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,443,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,447,000 after buying an additional 49,498 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in ON24 by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in ON24 by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

