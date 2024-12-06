Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Old Point Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ OPOF opened at $22.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.92. Old Point Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $23.43. The company has a market cap of $115.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.29.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $15.78 million for the quarter.

Old Point Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Old Point Financial’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Old Point Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in Old Point Financial by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 81,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 25,273 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Old Point Financial by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Old Point Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Old Point Financial by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 720,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,575,000 after purchasing an additional 116,015 shares during the period. 33.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

