Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Susquehanna Analyst Says

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Susquehanna from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OKTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Okta from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $113.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.77.

Shares of OKTA opened at $83.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Okta has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 131,426 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $10,603,449.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,622 shares in the company, valued at $130,862.96. The trade was a 98.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $206,487.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,039.13. The trade was a 9.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 607,215 shares of company stock worth $46,304,810 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Okta in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Okta by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

