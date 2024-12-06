OGE Energy Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:OGE)

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 5th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.4213 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th.

OGE Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. OGE Energy has a payout ratio of 74.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect OGE Energy to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.69 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.8%.

NYSE OGE opened at $43.13 on Friday. OGE Energy has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $44.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.67 and its 200 day moving average is $39.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.77.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $965.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 13.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 5,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $214,542.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,127.12. The trade was a 19.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on OGE Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

