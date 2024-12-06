Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

Obayashi Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.26.

About Obayashi

Obayashi Corporation engages in the construction business in Japan, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania. The company constructs buildings, including offices, condominiums, commercial facilities, factories, hospitals, and schools; and civil engineering projects, such as tunnels, bridges, dams, river works, urban civil engineering structures, railroads, and expressways.

