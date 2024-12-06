O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of O-I Glass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highland Peak Capital LLC bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the third quarter worth $27,132,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,350,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,264,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 172,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 43,724 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,505,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,884,000 after purchasing an additional 439,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

OI opened at $11.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average is $12.18. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.16%. O-I Glass’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

