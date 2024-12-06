NYSEMKT:MTA FY2026 EPS Estimate Lifted by Ventum Cap Mkts

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Ventum Cap Mkts raised their FY2026 earnings estimates for Metalla Royalty & Streaming in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 3rd. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Terentiew now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Metalla Royalty & Streaming’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Metalla Royalty & Streaming’s FY2027 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

MTA has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Metalla Royalty & Streaming in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Stock Performance

Shares of MTA stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $263.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.88 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the second quarter worth about $92,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Merk Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.82% of the company’s stock.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of gold, silver, copper royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada. It operates in Australia, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, Tanzania, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Venezuela, and the United States.

