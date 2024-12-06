NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 858 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GDS Wealth Management increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 7.7% in the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 55,740 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,445,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,850 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 566 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 154,293 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $41,519,000 after purchasing an additional 26,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. The trade was a 10.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $216.99 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $201.58 and a 12-month high of $296.08. The company has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.19.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 38.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NXPI. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho set a $290.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.14.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

