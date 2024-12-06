NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading 2.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.89 and last traded at $24.88. 3,651,867 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 6,429,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SMR. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. CLSA began coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NuScale Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.39.

NuScale Power Trading Up 1.2 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

In related news, insider Robert K. Temple sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total transaction of $47,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,054 shares in the company, valued at $134,496.78. This trade represents a 26.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jacqueline F. Engel sold 18,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $527,394.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,801 shares in the company, valued at $110,229. This trade represents a 82.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 427,237 shares of company stock worth $6,053,065. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NuScale Power

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the third quarter valued at $44,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the third quarter worth about $54,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 4,593.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 15.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Featured Stories

