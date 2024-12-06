Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $104.56, but opened at $102.20. Novartis shares last traded at $101.59, with a volume of 236,847 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Novartis from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $209.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.20.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 35.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 503.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

