Northrim BanCorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 6th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%.

Northrim BanCorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Northrim BanCorp has a dividend payout ratio of 31.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Northrim BanCorp to earn $7.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.2%.

Northrim BanCorp Price Performance

NASDAQ NRIM traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $86.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,996. The firm has a market cap of $473.17 million, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.36. Northrim BanCorp has a 52 week low of $43.92 and a 52 week high of $91.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Insider Activity at Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director Linda C. Thomas sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,588. This represents a 68.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

