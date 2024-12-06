North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Given New C$33.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NOA. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cibc World Mkts raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$37.63.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Insider Activity

Shares of TSE NOA traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$29.65. The company had a trading volume of 69,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,240. The stock has a market cap of C$792.54 million, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of C$22.68 and a 52-week high of C$34.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.33.

In related news, Director Martin Robert Ferron purchased 6,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$27.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$167,884.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 11,900 shares of company stock worth $320,617. 8.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About North American Construction Group

(Get Free Report)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.