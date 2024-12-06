Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Noodles & Company stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.67. The stock had a trading volume of 161,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,668. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.44. Noodles & Company has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $30.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.66, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $122.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.43 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 108.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDLS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,414,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Noodles & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 6.8% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,308,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 132,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

