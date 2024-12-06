NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.12, but opened at $8.45. NexGen Energy shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 1,064,580 shares traded.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 56.53 and a beta of 1.91.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 81,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 20.0% in the third quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 14.6% in the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 480,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 24.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

