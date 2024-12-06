Needham & Company LLC Raises nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target to $45.00

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of nCino in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price target on nCino from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Stephens upped their price target on nCino from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on nCino from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on nCino from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nCino presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.31.

nCino Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $37.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -138.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.59 and a 200-day moving average of $33.57. nCino has a one year low of $28.09 and a one year high of $43.20.

In related news, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,833,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $67,160,164.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,513,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,243,161.54. This represents a 12.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Desmond sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $1,043,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 341,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,874,337.47. This trade represents a 8.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,235,029 shares of company stock valued at $117,599,204. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in nCino in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in nCino by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in nCino by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in nCino during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new position in nCino during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

