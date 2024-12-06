Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) Insider Sells $178,640.00 in Stock

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) insider Lark Isely sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $178,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,682 shares in the company, valued at $387,738.12. This trade represents a 31.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NGVC stock traded down $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $44.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 1.40. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.76.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 28.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 304,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 67,187 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after buying an additional 22,413 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 2nd quarter worth $353,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 3rd quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 49.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 43,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 14,338 shares during the period. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company’s stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

