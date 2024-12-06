Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Up 9.7% – Should You Buy?

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.38 and last traded at $2.38. 3,271,229 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 147% from the average session volume of 1,322,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

Nano Dimension Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average of $2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.68.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNDM. Clearline Capital LP grew its holdings in Nano Dimension by 5.8% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 4,667,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 256,449 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Nano Dimension by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 234,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 22,580 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Nano Dimension by 83.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 15,485 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Nano Dimension by 20.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Nano Dimension Company Profile

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.