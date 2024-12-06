Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Trading Down 5.5% – Should You Sell?

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $65.70 and last traded at $66.02. Approximately 39,874 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 283,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.89.
Several research firms have issued reports on NBR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $110.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Nabors Industries from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nabors Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 6.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,634,000 after purchasing an additional 16,890 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 20.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 200,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,250,000 after buying an additional 33,616 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 197,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,031,000 after acquiring an additional 12,622 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 42.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 34,473 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.
