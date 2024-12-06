MS INTERNATIONAL plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 5 (LON:MSI)

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 6th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

MS INTERNATIONAL Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of LON MSI opened at GBX 1,040 ($13.27) on Friday. MS INTERNATIONAL has a 52 week low of GBX 785.10 ($10.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,180 ($15.06). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,010.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,035.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of £166.30 million, a P/E ratio of 1,537.31 and a beta of 0.04.

Insider Activity at MS INTERNATIONAL

In related news, insider Michael O’Connell sold 13,680 shares of MS INTERNATIONAL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,040 ($13.27), for a total transaction of £142,272 ($181,538.85). 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MS INTERNATIONAL

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, construction, and servicing of a range of engineering products and structures in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States of America, Asia, South America, and internationally. It operates through Defence and Security, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions.

