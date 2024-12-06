Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Insider Morguard Corporation Acquires 7,200 Shares of Stock

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) insider Morguard Corporation purchased 7,200 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$39,600.00.
Morguard Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 2nd, Morguard Corporation bought 17,500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$96,250.00.
- On Wednesday, November 27th, Morguard Corporation purchased 7,500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,028.00.
- On Monday, November 25th, Morguard Corporation acquired 1,200 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$6,600.00.
- On Friday, November 22nd, Morguard Corporation bought 2,800 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,540.00.
- On Wednesday, November 20th, Morguard Corporation purchased 33,300 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.54 per share, with a total value of C$184,405.41.
- On Monday, November 18th, Morguard Corporation acquired 16,500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,750.00.
- On Thursday, November 14th, Morguard Corporation bought 8,100 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.60 per share, with a total value of C$45,360.00.
- On Tuesday, November 12th, Morguard Corporation purchased 9,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,227.30.
- On Thursday, October 17th, Morguard Corporation acquired 39,400 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.74 per share, with a total value of C$226,297.84.
- On Tuesday, October 15th, Morguard Corporation acquired 4,900 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,675.20.
Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock opened at C$5.60 on Friday. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 1 year low of C$5.21 and a 1 year high of C$5.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.58, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$359.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.40.
The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.
