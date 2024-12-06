Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Morgan Stanley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS opened at $130.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.21. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $79.32 and a 1 year high of $136.24.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.27 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.58%. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $0.925 dividend. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 56.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $7,150,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 138,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,488,718.71. This represents a 30.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 115.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 223,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,305,000 after purchasing an additional 119,633 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 10,240.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 25.7% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 20,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

