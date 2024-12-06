Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.265 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 23.3% per year over the last three years.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

MSD stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,157. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $8.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.62.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

