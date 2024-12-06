MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.03 and last traded at $18.62, with a volume of 21105 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.03.

MonotaRO Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.57.

Get MonotaRO alerts:

MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MonotaRO had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The company had revenue of $484.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.62 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that MonotaRO Co., Ltd. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MonotaRO Company Profile

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. The company offers safety protective equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety, disaster prevention, and crime prevention products; safety signs; ship and fishing supplies; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools and abrasives; measurement and surveying equipment; hand tools/electric and pneumatic tools; sprays, oils, greases, and paints; adhesives and repair materials; welding supplies; and piping and water related components/pumps/pneumatic and hydraulic equipment/hoses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MonotaRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MonotaRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.