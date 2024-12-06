monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Holdings Decreased by TenCore Partners LP

TenCore Partners LP decreased its holdings in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,920 shares during the period. monday.com accounts for approximately 12.7% of TenCore Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. TenCore Partners LP’s holdings in monday.com were worth $26,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in monday.com by 4.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in monday.com by 4.0% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in monday.com by 2.6% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in monday.com by 4.7% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in monday.com by 4.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get monday.com alerts:

monday.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNDY opened at $285.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $284.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.19. monday.com Ltd. has a one year low of $170.00 and a one year high of $324.99. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 695.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. monday.com had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $251.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MNDY shares. Citigroup upped their target price on monday.com from $296.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on monday.com from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on monday.com from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on monday.com from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on monday.com

About monday.com

(Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.