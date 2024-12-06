MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Director Sells $31,187.75 in Stock

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $31,187.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,707.19. This trade represents a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of MKSI opened at $113.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.93, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.88 and a 200 day moving average of $117.79. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.04 and a 12 month high of $147.40.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.27. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $896.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 195.56%.

A number of research firms have commented on MKSI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MKS Instruments

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 196.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 53.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 349 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the second quarter valued at $39,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

