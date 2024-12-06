Mizuho Initiates Coverage on HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY)

Research analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.94% from the stock’s current price.

HQY has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.64.

Shares of HQY opened at $100.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $62.10 and a 12-month high of $105.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 84.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.55.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. HealthEquity had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $299.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.48 million. Equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Frank Corvino sold 1,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $99,847.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,642.40. This represents a 21.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Selander sold 8,250 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total transaction of $684,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,719 shares in the company, valued at $4,540,582.62. This represents a 13.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,536 shares of company stock worth $884,517 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HQY. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 418.8% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

