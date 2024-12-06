MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.02, but opened at $24.26. MINISO Group shares last traded at $23.53, with a volume of 687,251 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.80 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of MINISO Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Dbs Bank raised shares of MINISO Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of MINISO Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MINISO Group in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.51 and its 200-day moving average is $18.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNSO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in MINISO Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in MINISO Group by 9.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MINISO Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in MINISO Group by 10.6% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in MINISO Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

