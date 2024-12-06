Michael Tobin Acquires 5,000 Shares of Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Free Report) insider Michael Tobin acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 292 ($3.73) per share, with a total value of £14,600 ($18,629.58).

Michael Tobin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 28th, Michael Tobin purchased 5,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 198 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of £9,900 ($12,632.38).

On Thursday, October 24th, Michael Tobin purchased 5,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.62) per share, with a total value of £10,250 ($13,078.98).

On Friday, October 18th, Michael Tobin purchased 10,620 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 215 ($2.74) per share, with a total value of £22,833 ($29,134.87).

On Tuesday, September 10th, Michael Tobin purchased 4,380 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 510 ($6.51) per share, with a total value of £22,338 ($28,503.25).

Audioboom Group Trading Up 3.1 %

BOOM traded up GBX 9.10 ($0.12) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 299.10 ($3.82). 131,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,955. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 223.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 231.11. The firm has a market cap of £48.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -604.17 and a beta of 1.21. Audioboom Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 185 ($2.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 350 ($4.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.63, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.06.

About Audioboom Group

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

