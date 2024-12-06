Michael Saks Sells 5,000 Shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Stock

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) insider Michael Saks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $116,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,766,848.76. This represents a 4.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Michael Saks sold 2,852 shares of RCM Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $68,419.48.

Shares of RCMT opened at $24.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.37. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $32.15. The stock has a market cap of $185.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCMT. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 13,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 24,380 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in RCM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $425,000. 43.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut RCM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on RCM Technologies from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on RCM Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

