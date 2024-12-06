Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.67% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Metropolitan Bank Trading Down 1.7 %

Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $65.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $734.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.16. Metropolitan Bank has a 1 year low of $32.46 and a 1 year high of $69.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.31. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $71.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Metropolitan Bank

In other Metropolitan Bank news, SVP Norman Scott sold 1,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total value of $85,316.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,517.44. This represents a 11.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,250 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $68,925.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,767.02. This trade represents a 3.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,973 shares of company stock valued at $291,024 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Metropolitan Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 70.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its position in Metropolitan Bank by 212.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

